Chandausi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.87%, which is -1.78% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Gulab Devi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chandausi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.31 Chandausi (चंदौसी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Chandausi is part of Sambhal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.22% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 302619 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,61,654 were male and 1,40,915 female and 50 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chandausi in 2019 was: 872 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 8,65,641 eligible electors, of which 1,97,399 were male,1,66,044 female and 28 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,15,211 eligible electors, of which 1,75,743 were male, 1,39,448 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chandausi in 2017 was 67. In 2012, there were 81 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Gulab Devi of BJP won in this seat defeating Km Vimlesh Kumari of INC by a margin of 45,469 which was 20.29% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.77% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Laxmi Gautam of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Laxmi Gautam of SP by a margin of 4,007 votes which was 14.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 14.56% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 31 Chandausi Assembly segment of the 8. Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Barq of SP won the Sambhal Parliament seat defeating Parameshvar Lal Saini of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sambhal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 28 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chandausi are: Gulab Debi (BJP), Manju (IND), Sachin Kumar (AAP), Tejpal (IND), Ran Vijay Singh (BSP), Mithlesh Kumari (INC), Km Vimlesh Kumari (SP), Vijay Pal (IND), Ravindra Kumar (ASPKR), Anil Babu (RPD), Rajesh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.87%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.65%, while it was 60.88% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chandausi went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.31 Chandausi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 345. In 2012, there were 303 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.31 Chandausi comprises of the following areas of Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Narauli, Panchayats 1 Maulagarh, 2 Pathra, 3 Gumthal, 4 Akrauli, 5 Baniya Khera, 6 Fatehpurdal, 7 Ashlatnagar Jarai, 8 Raholi, 21 Mohamad Nagar Kasba, 22 Pachak of 1 Chandausi KC, Panchayats 24 Bahjoi Dehat, 34 Behta Jaisingh, 40 Sadat Wari, 41 Khajra Khakham, 42 Arjunpur Juna, 43 Machhkhera, 44 Maithra Dharmpur, 45 Rampura, 46 Maukather of 2 Bahjoi KC, Narauli Nagar Panchayat, Chandausi Municipal Board and Bahjoi Municipal Board of 5 Chandausi Teshil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chandausi constituency, which are: Bilari, Asmoli, Sambhal, Gunnaur, Bisauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Chandausi is approximately 363 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chandausi is: 28°26’21.1"N 78°42’47.2"E.

