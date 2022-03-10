Chandpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Chandpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kamlesh Saini (BJP), Shakeel Ahmad (BSP), Swami Omvesh (SP), Uday Tyagi (INC), Ajay Pal Singh (PPOID), Krishan Kumar (ASPKR), Vijay Pal Singh (IND), Ravindranath Tyagi (IND), Manoj Kumar (AAP), Yasir Arafat (AIMIM).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.76%, which is -1.1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kamlesh Saini of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chandpur results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.23 Chandpur (चांदपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Chandpur is part of Bijnor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.39% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 293286 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,56,789 were male and 1,36,485 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chandpur in 2019 was: 871 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,01,849 eligible electors, of which 1,67,480 were male,1,45,315 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,78,379 eligible electors, of which 1,51,639 were male, 1,26,740 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Chandpur in 2017 was 484. In 2012, there were 252 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kamlesh Saini of BJP won in this seat defeating Mohammad Iqbal of BSP by a margin of 35,649 which was 16.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.27% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Iqbal of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shairbaz Khan of SP by a margin of 15,013 votes which was 7.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 29.2% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 23 Chandpur Assembly segment of the 4. Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. S.T. Hasan of SP won the Bijnor Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijnor Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chandpur are: Kamlesh Saini (BJP), Shakeel Ahmad (BSP), Swami Omvesh (SP), Uday Tyagi (INC), Ajay Pal Singh (PPOID), Krishan Kumar (ASPKR), Vijay Pal Singh (IND), Ravindranath Tyagi (IND), Manoj Kumar (AAP), Yasir Arafat (AIMIM).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.76%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.86%, while it was 67.6% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chandpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.23 Chandpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 336. In 2012, there were 305 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.23 Chandpur comprises of the following areas of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Chandpur, 2 Basta, Panchayats 1 Aurangabad, 2 Azamgarh Urf Ratangarh, 3 Azampur, 4 Dharupur, 5 Dhundli, 6 Govli, 8 Heempur Bujurg, 9 Jujhaila, 11 Majhaula Gujar, 12 Murahat, 14 Phoona, 16 Yusufa of 3 Phoona KC and Chandpur Municipal Board of 5 Chandpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chandpur constituency, which are: Nehtaur, Bijnor, Noorpur, Dhanaura, Naugawan Sadat, Hastinapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Chandpur is approximately 657 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chandpur is: 29°07’53.0"N 78°15’46.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chandpur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.