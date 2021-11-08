Channi Govt Lacks 'Political Will' To Go After 'Compromised' Officers, Says Navjot Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continued to target party colleague Charanjit Singh Channi’s government on Monday, attacking it over delays in filing plea against blanket bail to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the Behbal Kalan firing case.

The attack comes just a day after he publicly criticised Advocate General APS Deol over his statement on the 2015 sacrilege case.

Speaking outside the state Assembly on the opening day of a special session, Sidhu said that the Channi government lacked political will in dealing with such cases, accusing the ruling dispensation of delaying the filing of special leave petition against the blanket bail granted to former DGP Saini, one of the key persons named in the Behbal Kalan police firing cases.

>ALSO READ | Is Channi Using Punjab AG’s Shoulder to Fire Back at Sidhu? His Aides Think So

Advertisement

He further said that it has been one day over and above the six-month period for the new SIT to complete probe in the Kotkapura police firing case and yet no concrete steps for justice had been taken. He again targeted the DGP and the AG, asserting that the party can either choose the compromised officers or him.

“I have stood on principles and high moral ground, and am not among those who changed their stand after dethroning Capt Amarinder Singh," said Sidhu in a veiled attack on Channi, adding that the people of the state were awaiting justice in the sacrilege case and the state government was perceived to be lacking in the “will" to deliver justice.

>ALSO READ | ‘Not Ego’: Days After ‘Unity Show’, Sidhu Targets Channi Over Probe in Sacrilege, Drugs Cases

“I have never compromised and will never do so. For me, justice in the sacrilege case is not a way to attain power like some others. I will fight relentlessly for justice," he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician has opened a new front against the Channi government over key government appointments though the latter seems to be sticking to its ground. Sources said that despite Sidhu’s vociferous attack, the Channi government has been unrelenting on asking the officers to go.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.