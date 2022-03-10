Charanjit Singh Channi in Chamkaur Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Charanjit Singh Channi of INC in Chamkaur Sahib in the 2022 Punjab Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Charanjit Singh Channi has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

The first Dalit CM of Punjab is the Congress’s CM face. Channi, 59, had the support of the Congress high command in the 111 days of his tenure. A third-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Channi was a minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh government. He is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Channi has degrees in business administration, political science and law. While he was one among the first to revolt against Captain, he never skipped a cabinet meeting chaired by him. He was mired in controversy in 2018, when a woman IAS officer accused him of sending an “inappropriate" text.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Charanjit Singh Channi is 58 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 9.5 crore and total liabilies of Rs 88.4 lakh.

