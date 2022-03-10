Charkhari Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Charkhari seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ramjeevan (SP), Vinod Kumar (BSP), Brij Bhushan Rajput (BJP), Nirdosh Kumar Dixit (INC), Kunvarlal (RTORP), Premnarayan (AAP), Santosh Singh (JAP), Anil Kumar Singh Gour (IND), Bhuvanendra Narayan Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.25%, which is -2.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Brijbhushan Rajpoot Alias Guddu Bhaiya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.231 Charkhari (चरखारी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. Charkhari is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,74,400 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,48,665 were male and 2,25,728 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Charkhari in 2019 was: 908 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,48,913 eligible electors, of which 1,74,039 were male,1,48,375 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,13,564 eligible electors, of which 1,72,108 were male, 1,41,452 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Charkhari in 2017 was 64. In 2012, there were 37 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Brijbhushan Rajpoot Alias Guddu Bhaiya of BJP won in this seat defeating Urmila Devi of SP by a margin of 44,014 which was 20.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Uma Bharti of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kaptan Singh of SP by a margin of 25,265 votes which was 13.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 231 Charkhari Assembly segment of the 47. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Dilip Kumar Singh of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Charkhari are: Ramjeevan (SP), Vinod Kumar (BSP), Brij Bhushan Rajput (BJP), Nirdosh Kumar Dixit (INC), Kunvarlal (RTORP), Premnarayan (AAP), Santosh Singh (JAP), Anil Kumar Singh Gour (IND), Bhuvanendra Narayan Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.29%, while it was 61.43% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Charkhari went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.231 Charkhari Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 395. In 2012, there were 345 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.231 Charkhari comprises of the following areas of Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Kulpahar Tehsil; KCs 1 Charkhari, 3 Soopa and Charkhari Municipal Board of 2 Charkhari Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Charkhari constituency, which are: Mauranipur, Garautha, Rath, Mahoba. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Charkhari is approximately 1738 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Charkhari is: 25°19’24.6"N 79°36’11.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Charkhari results.

