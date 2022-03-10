Chaubattakhal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Chaubattakhal seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Anu Pant (UKDD), Jay Parkash (SP), Satpal Maharaj (BJP), Shekhar Singh (URM), Digmohan Negi (AAP), Arun Kumar (IND), Ashwani Gusain (IND), Keshar Singh (INC), Virendra Singh Rawat (UKDP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 44.27%, which is -2.64% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Satpal Maharaj of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chaubattakhal results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.39 Chaubattakhal (चौबट्टाखल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Chaubattakhal is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.52% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.02%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 91,136 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 45,677 were male and 45,459 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chaubattakhal in 2022 is: 995 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 92,610 eligible electors, of which 47,250 were male,45,360 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 86,551 eligible electors, of which 42,953 were male, 43,598 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Chaubattakhal in 2017 was 4,621. In 2012, there were 5,810 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Satpal Maharaj of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajpal Singh Bisht of INC by a margin of 7,354 which was 17.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.82% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Teerath Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajpal Singh Bisht of INC by a margin of 1,964 votes which was 4.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.78% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 39 Chaubattakhal Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Chaubattakhal are: Anu Pant (UKDD), Jay Parkash (SP), Satpal Maharaj (BJP), Shekhar Singh (URM), Digmohan Negi (AAP), Arun Kumar (IND), Ashwani Gusain (IND), Keshar Singh (INC), Virendra Singh Rawat (UKDP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 44.27%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 46.91%, while it was 50.93% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chaubattakhal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.39 Chaubattakhal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 157. In 2012, there were 156 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.39 Chaubattakhal comprises of the following areas of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: (#) 8-Chaubattakhal Tehsil; 9-Satpuli Tehsil and KC Birokhal of 3- Thalisain Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Chaubattakhal constituency, which are: Srinagar, Salt, Lansdowne, Yamkeshwar, Pauri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Chaubattakhal is approximately 595 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chaubattakhal is: 29°55’59.2"N 78°53’17.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chaubattakhal results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.