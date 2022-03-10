Chauri-Chaura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Chauri-Chaura seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sanjay Kumar Sharma (AJPI), Sonu Rai (MARD), Akhilesh (AAP), Sarvan Kumar Nishad (BJP), Rakesh (IND), Virendra (BSP), Brijesh Chandra Lal (SP), Jitendra (INC), Ramesh Prasad (JAP), Ajay Kumar Singh (IND), Rahul (SBTP), Radhika (IND), Ramnath (VIP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.96%, which is 0.93% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sangeeta Yadav of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chauri-Chaura results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.326 Chauri-Chaura (चौरी-चौरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Chauri-Chaura is part of Bansgaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,59,019 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,95,122 were male and 1,63,868 female and 29 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chauri-Chaura in 2019 was: 840 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,25,191 eligible electors, of which 1,89,445 were male,1,50,383 female and 26 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,16,839 eligible electors, of which 1,78,724 were male, 1,38,103 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chauri-Chaura in 2017 was 550. In 2012, there were 268 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sangeeta Yadav of BJP won in this seat defeating Manurojan Yadav of SP by a margin of 45,660 which was 23.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jay Prakash of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anoop Kumar Pandey of SP by a margin of 20,601 votes which was 12.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 29.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 326 Chauri-Chaura Assembly segment of the 67. Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Kamlesh Paswan of BJP won the Bansgaon Parliament seat defeating Sadal Prasad of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bansgaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 21 contestants in the fray for this seat and 31 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chauri-Chaura are: Sanjay Kumar Sharma (AJPI), Sonu Rai (MARD), Akhilesh (AAP), Sarvan Kumar Nishad (BJP), Rakesh (IND), Virendra (BSP), Brijesh Chandra Lal (SP), Jitendra (INC), Ramesh Prasad (JAP), Ajay Kumar Singh (IND), Rahul (SBTP), Radhika (IND), Ramnath (VIP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.96%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.03%, while it was 53.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chauri-Chaura went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.326 Chauri-Chaura Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 355. In 2012, there were 325 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.326 Chauri-Chaura comprises of the following areas of Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Chauri Chaura Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chauri-Chaura constituency, which are: Gorakhpur Rural, Bansgaon, Rudrapur, Deoria, Hata, Pipraich. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Chauri-Chaura is approximately 334 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chauri-Chaura is: 26°35’06.7"N 83°32’14.3"E.

