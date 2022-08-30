'Check BJP Leaders' House Whenever Crime Takes Place': SP Attacks BJP Over Abducted Child Incident

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incident of a seven-month-old child who was abducted from Mathura railway station and later found at the house of a BJP leader.

The SP has said that BJP leaders have now stooped down to this level after being involved in other crimes and that police should first check the house of a BJP leader whenever a crime takes place in any area.

Attacking the BJP over the incident, SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “Nothing can be more tragic than this that the child is stolen and the stolen child is found in the BJP leader’s house. Now BJP leaders have no work left. These people will illegally occupy the land, do corruption, brokerage in police stations, brokerage in tehsil and now even steal children."

“We will request the Uttar Pradesh Police that if there is any incident in your area, first raid the house of BJP leaders, all the criminals will be found there," he said.

A seven-month-old boy abducted from next to his sleeping parents at the Mathura railway station was reportedly traced to the house of a BJP corporator in Firozabad, officials said on Monday.

According to media reports, Municipal Corporation Councilor, identified as Vinita Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal, were arrested by the police on the charges of buying the infant for Rs 1.8 Lakh from two doctors as they “wanted a son."

The infant’s kidnapping from platform number 9 of Mathura Junction railway station in the early hours of August 24 was captured on CCTV and later went viral on social media.

The video shows a man walking past a family sleeping on the Mathura station platform. After carefully looking around, he stealthily approaches, picks up the child and races in the direction of a train waiting on the platform. A case was registered under relevant sections.

The police said the man caught on the CCTV has been identified as Deepak and was arrested by the police. The accused Vinita Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal have said that they had a 12-year-old daughter and no son and claimed they had adopted the infant unaware that he was stolen or abducted by Deepak. As per reports, eight people involved in the racket have been arrested.

