Check Mate: SP Corners Keshav Prasad Maurya in Sirathu, Fields Pallavi Patel for Upcoming Polls

Samajwadi Party has fielded Anupriya Patel’s sister Pallavi Patel from Sirathu assembly seat of Kaushambi against Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. The move is aimed at making things not rosy for Maurya as Sirathu houses a significant number of Patel community voters.

This comes two days after Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination from Karhal and BJP fielded a surprise but strong candidate SP Singh Baghel.

SP has issued another list of three candidates for upcoming UP Assembly election on Wednesday. The former BJP Minister who had recently switched to SP, Swami Prasad Maurya has been fielded from Fazilnagar assembly seat of Kushinagar, while former minister in SP government Abhishek Mishra has been fielded from Sarojini Nagar assembly seat of Lucknow. The party has also announced the candidature of Pallavi Patel, younger sister of Anupriya Patel who is a BJP ally. The other faction of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) which included Pallvi Patel and mother of Anupriya Patel, Krushna Patel is contesting the UP assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier on Monday, in what could be termed as a surprise and interesting move by the BJP to field Union MoS SP Singh Baghel from Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri to corner Yadav. Baghel is currently a BJP MP from Agra and has been once close to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Advertisement

The Union MoS filed his nomination papers directly at Karhal Collectorate on Monday after SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination for his first-ever assembly election.

A former Sub Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, Prof. SP Singh Baghel is a big name in the political arena of Uttar Pradesh. Baghel got a chance to protect the then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav while in the police and just from here his fortunes started changing. He was the Chief Minister’s personal security officer (PSO) and after that, he went on to become the Samajwadi Lok Sabha MP from Jalesar in 1998, 1999 and 2004. In 2014, Baghel went to Rajya Sabha from Bahujan Samaj Party. In 2017, he won the Assembly elections from Tundla on a BJP ticket and was made a cabinet minister in the State government. Later, BJP gave him a ticket from Agra and won.

Baghel hails from Bhatpura in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. Baghel was sent to Rajya Sabha by BSP and was also given the responsibility of National General Secretary. In 2014, Baghel lost to the son of SP National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav from the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat. He resigned from the Rajya Sabha and joined the BJP. After joining the BJP, he was made the National President of the BJP Backward Front.

Advertisement

Baghel has also played a role of a star campaigner for the BJP in the 2017 Assembly elections held in Bihar. Baghel is now considered close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.