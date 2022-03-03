Chennai Corporation Witnesses Women Majority in the Council: Here Are Some Interesting Picks

The members who won the election for urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu, which was held on February 19, were sworn in on March 2. Corporation Commissioners administered the oath of office in the Corporations, Municipal Commissioners administered the oath of office in the Municipalities and Executive Officers administered the oath of office in the Panchayats across Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, the inauguration ceremony of the ward members of the ‘traditional’ Chennai Corporation was held at the Ripon Building on March 2, after 11 years. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi administered the oath of office to the council members.

Many interesting events took place during this inauguration ceremony, as well as the pledges made to suit the parties. When the councilors took office, they thanked the party, family members, patriarch and accepted the post. Some took office by paying homage to various leaders and singing songs.

Advertisement

As to the most amazing part, for the first time, women played a majority over men in the council. While MK Stalin-led DMK government captured ruling in Tamil Nadu after a decade last year, many welfare announcements came in and, in that way, half of the wards in Chennai were made reserved for women. While 100 wards were reserved for women out of 200 wards, including 16 for the women from SC community, an independent woman candidate from a general ward made it to 101 women in the council. Priyadharshini, a 21-year-old Marxist Communist Party member of the 98th Ward, a young member of the Council and a 31-year-old pregnant councillor, Durga Devi were among those who were sworn in.

Subsequently, the indirect election for the post of mayor is to be held on March 4 morning while the deputy mayor will be elected on the same afternoon. With the DMK winning all 21 corporations, candidates for the mayoral post have been announced today. Of these, 20 mayoral candidates have been declared, 19 are for DMK and 1 mayoral candidate has been declared as a member of the Congress party. For Chennai Corporation, 28-year-old R Priya has been announced as the mayor candidate of DMK and M Mahesh Kumar as the Deputy Mayor Candidate. While K Saravanan has been elected as the candidate for the post of Mayor of Kumbakonam Corporation on behalf of Congress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.