Chhanbey Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Chhanbey seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kirti (SP), Dhaneshwar (BSP), Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhary (INC), Dharmraj Kol (CPIMLL), Rahul Prakash Kol (ADS), Shiv Pujan (RSP), Saroj Sargam (BJMP), Sarvesh Kumar (JAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.38%, which is -4.03% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rahul Prakash of ADAL in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chhanbey results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.395 Chhanbey (छानबे) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Chhanbey is part of Mirzapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.26% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,92,667 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,08,059 were male and 1,84,574 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chhanbey in 2019 was: 887 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,98,075 eligible electors, of which 1,88,560 were male,1,68,608 female and 62 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,12,044 eligible electors, of which 1,71,229 were male, 1,40,808 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chhanbey in 2017 was 246. In 2012, there were 99 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rahul Prakash of ADAL won in this seat defeating Dhaneshwar of BSP by a margin of 63,468 which was 29.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. ADAL had a vote share of 49.59% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bhai Lal Kol of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shashi Bhushan of BSP by a margin of 10,294 votes which was 5.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 30.99% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ADAL got the most number of votes in the 395 Chhanbey Assembly segment of the 79. Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency. Anupriya Singh Patel of ADAL won the Mirzapur Parliament seat defeating Ramcharitra Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AD won the Mirzapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chhanbey are: Kirti (SP), Dhaneshwar (BSP), Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhary (INC), Dharmraj Kol (CPIMLL), Rahul Prakash Kol (ADS), Shiv Pujan (RSP), Saroj Sargam (BJMP), Sarvesh Kumar (JAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.38%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.41%, while it was 59.44% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chhanbey went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.395 Chhanbey Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 376. In 2012, there were 341 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.395 Chhanbey comprises of the following areas of Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh: Lalganj Tehsil and 1 Chhanbey KC of Mirzapur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chhanbey constituency, which are: Meja, Koraon, Gyanpur, Mirzapur, Majhawan, Marihan, Ghorawal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Rewa and Singrauli districts of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Chhanbey is approximately 1448 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chhanbey is: 24°52’49.8"N 82°20’48.5"E.

