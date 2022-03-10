Chhaprauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Chhaprauli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sahender Singh Ramala (BJP), Dr. Rajendra Khokhar (AAP), Mohd. Yunus (INC), Sahik (BSP), Kaptan (ABLD), Ajay Kumar (RLD), Naresh (BTSP), Satveer Kashyap (VIP), Anees (AIMIM), Ajay Kumar (IND), Chandrapal (INAPI).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.26%, which is 2.31% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sahender Singh Ramala of RLD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chhaprauli results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.50 Chhaprauli (छपरौली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. Chhaprauli is part of Baghpat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.01%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 358652 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,94,647 were male and 1,63,990 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chhaprauli in 2019 was: 842 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,17,171 eligible electors, of which 1,79,256 were male,1,38,696 female and 26 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,79,600 eligible electors, of which 1,64,057 were male, 1,15,541 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Chhaprauli in 2017 was 995. In 2012, there were 1,972 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sahender Singh Ramala of RLD won in this seat defeating Satender Singh of BJP by a margin of 3,842 which was 1.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. RLD had a vote share of 32.54% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vir Pal of RLD emerged victorious in this seat beating Dev Pal Singh of BSP by a margin of 21,571 votes which was 14.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLD had a vote share of 47.69% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RLD got the most number of votes in the 50 Chhaprauli Assembly segment of the 11. Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency. Rajendra Agarwal of BJP won the Baghpat Parliament seat defeating Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Baghpat Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chhaprauli are: Sahender Singh Ramala (BJP), Dr. Rajendra Khokhar (AAP), Mohd. Yunus (INC), Sahik (BSP), Kaptan (ABLD), Ajay Kumar (RLD), Naresh (BTSP), Satveer Kashyap (VIP), Anees (AIMIM), Ajay Kumar (IND), Chandrapal (INAPI).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.26%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.95%, while it was 52.07% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chhaprauli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.50 Chhaprauli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 319. In 2012, there were 310 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.50 Chhaprauli comprises of the following areas of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Chhaparauli, 3 Binoli, Panchayats 8 Mukarrabpur Kandera, 17 Kishanpur, 18 Bhudpur, 22 Kasimpur Kheri of 1 Baraut KC, Doghat Nagar Panchayat, Tikri Nagar Panchayat and Chhaprauli Nagar Panchayat of 1 Baraut Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chhaprauli constituency, which are: Kairana, Shamli, Budhana, Siwalkhas, Baghpat, Baraut. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Panipat and Sonipat district of Haryana.

The total area covered by Chhaprauli is approximately 525 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chhaprauli is: 29°10’25.0"N 77°19’18.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chhaprauli results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.