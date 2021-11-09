Chhattisgarh Indecisive on VAT Cut on Fuel, Congress to Go Ahead with Protests Against Centre

After the Centre lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel on Diwali eve, several States including Madhya Pradesh had gone for VAT reduction from their quota but neighbouring Chhattisgarh hasn’t announced any VAT reduction as of now.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Commercial Tax Minister TS Singh Deo, known as best pals turned political adversaries in Chhattisgarh politics, have offered conflicting responses on the matter.

The different approaches on the fuel waiver have given the BJP a chance to meddle into the troubled waters yet again.

After the Centre has offered excise duty waiver in petrol and diesel on November 3, when Baghel asked about the possibility of State waiving off a portion of VAT on fuel had retorted saying the Rs 9 excise duty of UPA era on petrol and diesel has surged to Rs 27 and Rs 23 respectively, and the Centre should first bring it down to UPA levels.

“After coming to power, we haven’t increased any VAT on petrol and diesel," Baghel has said.

Singing a different tune, Deo on Sunday had claimed that his department was exploring options to offer relief to the commoners and a proposal will be sent to the Chief Minister in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has also affirmed it will go ahead with protests against inflation from November 14 onwards. A committee headed by Digvijaya Singh on Monday had decided to organise a series of protests against the Centre on inflation, monetisation policy and farm laws.

Meanwhile, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter to protest the delay in lowering VAT on fuel in the State. “Congress was protesting fuel prices by cycling around and organising road blockades and now when the Centre lowered excise duty, several BJP ruled States followed suit reducing VAT but CG Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel freaks out hearing any query regarding VAT cut on fuel."

Neighbouring MP had announced a VAT reduction of 4 per cent on fuel besides Rs 1.5 each on the cess after the Centre decided excise duty reduction.

Petrol sold at Rs 102.01 a litre in Raipur on Tuesday while diesel was selling at Rs 93.90 per litre while in neighbouring MP, the petrol price for Tuesday was Rs 106.99 per litre in Bhopal and diesel sold at Rs Rs 90.64.

