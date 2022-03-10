Chhibramau Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 10 A.M.

Live election results updates of Chhibramau seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Laloo Yadav (VPI), Amol Dixit (IND), Arvind Singh Yadav (SP), Archana Pandey (BJP), Waheeda Bano Alias Juhi Sultan (BSP), Vijay Kumar (INC), Arjuman (BJMP), Ankit Kumar Pal (RSP), Mohd Chandan (JAP), Dr Chandra Kant Yadav (AAP), Imran Vegam (IND), Mohd. Kamar (IND), Nurul Shams (IND), Sanjay (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.68%, which is -3.14% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Archana Pandey of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chhibramau results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.196 Chhibramau (छिब्रमऊ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. Chhibramau is part of Kannauj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.7%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 347849 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,664 were male and 1,62,181 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chhibramau in 2019 was: 874 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,56,065 eligible electors, of which 2,32,899 were male,1,89,230 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,89,276 eligible electors, of which 2,17,426 were male, 1,71,844 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chhibramau in 2017 was 1,176. In 2012, there were 646 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Archana Pandey of BJP won in this seat defeating Tahir Hussain Siddiqui of BSP by a margin of 37,224 which was 13.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.75% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Arvind Singh Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Tahir Husain Siddiqui of BSP by a margin of 2,426 votes which was 1.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 31.34% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 196 Chhibramau Assembly segment of the 42. Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Subrat Pathak of BJP won the Kannauj Parliament seat defeating Dimple Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Kannauj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chhibramau are: Laloo Yadav (VPI), Amol Dixit (IND), Arvind Singh Yadav (SP), Archana Pandey (BJP), Waheeda Bano Alias Juhi Sultan (BSP), Vijay Kumar (INC), Arjuman (BJMP), Ankit Kumar Pal (RSP), Mohd Chandan (JAP), Dr Chandra Kant Yadav (AAP), Imran Vegam (IND), Mohd. Kamar (IND), Nurul Shams (IND), Sanjay (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.68%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.82%, while it was 57.69% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chhibramau went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.196 Chhibramau Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 468. In 2012, there were 440 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.196 Chhibramau comprises of the following areas of Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Chhibramau, 2 Sikindarpur, 3 Talgram, 4 Gursahayganj, Chhibramau MB, Gursahayganj MB, Sikindarpur Nagar Panchayat, Samdhan Nagar Panchayat and Taligram Nagar Panchayat of 1 Chhibramau Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chhibramau constituency, which are: Bhojpur, Sawaijpur, Kannauj, Tirwa, Kishani. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Chhibramau is approximately 569 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chhibramau is: 27°05’49.2"N 79°34’22.8"E.

