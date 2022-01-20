‘Chidambaram to Blame if BJP Wins in Goa’: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee Accuses Congress Leader of Alliance Failure

In battleground Goa, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee attacks Congress as the alliance with the national party did not take place and blamed them for not taking the offer.

Banerjee stated that TMC Vice President Pawan Verma met P Chidambaram on December 24 to offer an alliance but there was no reply from the Congress party.

“Mr Chidambaram misleading the people to serve his parties own political interest.

He is saying there is no concrete offer from TMC. Pawan Verma met him in Lodhi Road and requested him. This is extremely not right," he said, adding “Every vote to Congress is voting BJP".

Party insiders say TMC wants to project the theory of alliance failure and blame should be put on Congress. “If the results of the Goa election goes in favour of the BJP, Mr Chidambaram should come out in public and take the blame on him if he is so confident," he said.

Mamata Banerjee visited Goa twice and then she gave a call to all like-minded parties to defeat BJP. TMC will highlight that their intention of defeating BJP is all out and it’s Congress for which it did not work out.

Chidambaram has vehemently said that there was no offer from TMC. Tweeter war between Congress and TMC was seen after that. Reacting to Fadnavis comment on TMC coming to Goa with a suitcase, Abhishek stated, “What happened in 2017 with which suitcase they came in and formed the Government in Goa."

Abhishek targets Congress with “hath main phul bashte (lotus bloom in hand )."

TMC is having a tie-up with MGP. Abhishek is planning to camp in Goa to monitor TMC’s fortune in the State that goes to pthe olls next month.

