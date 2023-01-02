China, 'Hey Ram' & Politics: Rahul Gandhi in Conversation With Kamal Haasan | Watch

In conversation with Rahul Gandhi, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that lately he has been talking a lot about Mahatma Gandhi but that wasn’t the case when he was in his teens. “I was a bitter critic of the Gandhis," said Hasan.

“When I was around 24-25 (age), I discovered Gandhi on my own. Over the years, exponentially, I have become a fan. That’s why I made Hey Ram where I played a parallel assassin wanting to kill Gandhi ji. That was my way of saying sorry to Bapu," Kamal Haasan said.

The two spoke to each other conversation more than a week after Kamal Haasan joined Rahul Gandhi during the Delhi chapter of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The interaction was uploaded on Rahul Gandhi’s official YouTube channel. Just before the conversation started, the Congress leader gifted Kamal Haasan a portrait of a tiger drinking water, which was clicked by Priyanka Gandhi’s son.

India-China Border Contention

While speaking about various India’s border contentio with China, Rahul Gandhi said: “In the 21st century, India needs to have a holistic view of security. And that’s where our government has completely miscalculated. We constantly hear about what is going on at the border. But, the fact of the matter is that China has taken 2,000 km of our territory."

“The military has clearly said that they are sitting in our territory but the Prime Minister has said that nobody has come. This send a very clear message to China and the message is we can do whatever we want and India will not respond. This destroys the entire negotiation position of India," he added.

Gandhi also spoke about the changing ways of conflict. “Earlier, you fought on a border. Now, you fight everywhere," added the leader.

