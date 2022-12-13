Chinese Attempt in Yangtse 'Bravely' Thwarted by Indian Forces, Rajnath Tells Parl; Cong Walks Out

Briefing the Lok Sabha on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunchal Pradesh’s Tawang on December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the attempt to “unilaterally" change the status quo by PLA troops who transgressed the LAC was thwarted by Indian troops in a “firm and resolute manner".

In a suo moto statement in the House, Singh said that “the ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts."

While there were injuries on both sides, there were no fatalities or casualties among the Indian troops, Singh informed the Parliament.

Singh added that due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, “PLA soldiers went back to their locations". He informed the Parliament that as a follow-up to the incident, the local commander in the area had held a flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11 to discuss the issue.

“The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Singh said.

He also assured the members of the House that the Indian Armed Forces “are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".

The Defence Minister made an identical statement in Rajya Sabha.

The statement came a day after the Indian Army said troops from India and China clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Yangtse area of the Tawang sector and the face-off led to “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides".

Following Singh’s statement in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress along with other opposition parties staged a walkout over being denied permission to seek clarifications of the statement.

Members of the CPI, CPI-M, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP and JMM reportedly joined the Congress members.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said since the matter was sensitive in nature, no clarifications would be allowed.

“The opposition repeatedly asked for a debate on the Chinese transgression, but the government refused to allow it. The defence minister left without giving any clarification to the House. This is not good for the nation," Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters.

He said there was no point sitting inside the House if the government refuses to give any clarifications.

