Chunar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Chunar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anurag Singh (BJP), Vijay Kumar Alias A.V.Bhaiya (BSP), Seema Devi (INC), Anwar Ali (JAP), Amit Kumar Singh (VIP), Ramashankar Prasad Singh (ADK), Satyender Kumar Alias Satyender Singh (AAP), Sadanand Alias Satanand Vishwakarama (MAP), Sanjay Alias Sanjay Singh Patel (JDU), Dinesh Alias Dinesh Prakash Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.7%, which is -3.87% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Anurag Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chunar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.398 Chunar (चुनार) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Chunar is part of Mirzapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,55,093 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,937 were male and 1,68,144 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chunar in 2019 was: 899 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,69,531 eligible electors, of which 1,76,687 were male,1,58,848 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,01,836 eligible electors, of which 1,65,660 were male, 1,36,169 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chunar in 2017 was 739. In 2012, there were 215 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Anurag Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Jagtamba Singh Patel of SP by a margin of 62,228 which was 28.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jagatamba Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ghanshyam of BSP by a margin of 20,708 votes which was 11.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ADAL got the most number of votes in the 398 Chunar Assembly segment of the 79. Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency. Anupriya Singh Patel of ADAL won the Mirzapur Parliament seat defeating Ramcharitra Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AD won the Mirzapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chunar are: Anurag Singh (BJP), Vijay Kumar Alias A.V.Bhaiya (BSP), Seema Devi (INC), Anwar Ali (JAP), Amit Kumar Singh (VIP), Ramashankar Prasad Singh (ADK), Satyender Kumar Alias Satyender Singh (AAP), Sadanand Alias Satanand Vishwakarama (MAP), Sanjay Alias Sanjay Singh Patel (JDU), Dinesh Alias Dinesh Prakash Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.57%, while it was 61.31% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chunar went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.398 Chunar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 337. In 2012, there were 317 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.398 Chunar comprises of the following areas of Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Haveli, 3 Kriyat, 4 Bhuili and Chunar Municipal Board of Chunar Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chunar constituency, which are: Sevapuri, Rohaniya, Varanasi Cantt., Mughalsarai, Chakia, Marihan, Majhawan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Chunar is approximately 396 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chunar is: 25°09’23.4"N 83°08’51.0"E.

