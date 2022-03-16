Churn in Congress: After Meet on Poll Loss, G23 Says 'Collective, Inclusive Leadership' Only Way Forward

After a meeting over the poll debacle in five states on Wednesday, the group of 23 leaders of the Congress said the only way forward for the party was to adopt a model of “collective and inclusive leadership and decision making". The meeting took place a day after party president Sonia Gandhi asked Congress chiefs of five states to step down and take responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the assembly elections. But dissenting voices within the grand old party have been growing stronger since the Congress Working Committee met and chose to retain its faith in Sonia Gandhi as the party president.

The G23 leaders have been at the forefront of registering their dissent and demanding an organisational overhaul. The group also invited new members whom they felt wanted to voice their concerns. Among them were Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor, senior leader Manishankar Aiyer and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, all of whom attended the meeting and were signatories to the final statement after the meeting.

The meeting took place at senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence in Delhi, following which the G23 released a statement. Leaders present at the meeting were Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Shankar Singh Vaghela, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, PJ Kurian, Sandeep Dixit, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, MA Khan and Vivek Tankha.

According to the statement, the G23 said

As the G23 met to discuss poll results, and after Punjab MPs complained about what went wrong in the elections, Sonia appointed leaders in the five states to assess the reason behind the party’s defeat. Issued by general secretary KC Venugopal, the order stated that these leaders will be responsible for assessing the post-poll situation and suggest organisational changes by inviting inputs from MLAs and important leaders. Sonia has appointed leaders Rajani Patil for Goa, Jairam Ramesh for Manipur, Ajay Maken for Punjab, Jitendra Singh for Uttar Pradesh and Avinash Pandey for Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Majeed Memon said the G23 claimed that they were not merely 23 but had gone up to about 100. He tweeted: “G-23 Congress leaders claim that they are not merely 23, but have now gone upto about 100. If party has announced no change in party leadership, it is feared that it is heading for yet another split."

Sibal, in his latest salvo targeting the leadership had said the Gandhis should step aside and give some other leader a chance to helm the party, provoking a backlash from Gandhi family loyalists who accused him of speaking the language of the BJP and RSS.

“Leadership is in cuckoo land I want a ‘Sab ki Congress’. Some want a ‘Ghar ki Congress’," Sibal told The Indian Express in an interview.

The G23 has, however, got weakened over time with senior leader M Veerappa Moily distancing himself from the group, Jitin Prasada joining the BJP, and Mukul Wasnik not attending its meetings in recent times.

