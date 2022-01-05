'CM Channi Refused to Get on Phone': Nadda Lashes at Cong Over Security Lapse at PM Modi's Punjab Visit

BJP president JP Nadda lashed out at the Congress government in Punjab for “cheap mentality" and trying “all possible tricks to scuttle" Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes after a rally in Ferozepur was called off as protesters blocked his route breaching the security protocol. Nadda said what is extremely worrisome is that the incident was also a big security lapse.

"Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab CS (chief secretary) and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear. To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles," he said in a tweet. Nadda alleged that the state police was instructed to prevent people from attending Modi's rally and a large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police in connivance with the protesters.

In doing so, they did not bother that the prime minister was to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters, and lay the foundation stone for key development works, the BJP president said. "antics, Congress government in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development and have no respect for freedom fighters too," he said, alleging that it was done as the ruling party in the state fears a resounding defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"It is sad that the PM's visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab," Nadda said.

(With inputs from PTI)

