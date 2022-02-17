CM Channi Targets 'UP Bhaiyas', Akhilesh Attacks UP Police: In Heated Poll Season, How Leaders are Losing Their Cool

Top leaders have been on blitzkrieg campaign with just four days left for phase 3 of Uttar Pradesh polls and Punjab elections. While barbs and war of words are common, politicians losing their cool or making statements that could hamper their prospects are a rare site. However, India’s grand old party and their 2017 UP polls ally seem to be mastering that art.

Hours after Priyanka Gandhi and Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi landed in a soup for laughing, clapping and saying “won’t let UP, Bihar bhaiyyas wander in Punjab", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was spotted yelling at the police.

“Aye police…aye police.. Mat karo, mat karo (hey police, don’t do it)," the SP chief can be heard yelling. He further said, “Anyway, there is no one more arrogant than you guys."

Advertisement

Akhilesh wondered if it was BJP that had sent police personnel to remove the people from near the stage of his public rally in Tirwa, Kannauj. “This must be the work of the BJP. They must have asked them to do so," he said.

This came on the day when Akhilesh’s BJP rival in Karhal claimed a “violent attack" by Samajwadi workers. Serving as the Minister of State for Law and Justice, the Agra Lok Sabha MP is BJP’s candidate from the Karhal seat from where Samajwadi Party chief is in the poll fray.

Before 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, a clip surfaced on social media where during a rally, an apparent angry Akhilesh was seen snatching the mike from his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Later, there was a public spat between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Yadav when a supporter of the latter jumped on to the dais and tried to pull SP chief’s mike.

Advertisement

An angry Akhilesh shouted, “Ashu Malik, I know that you and Amar Singh have been equating my father and me to Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb. You people had planted an article against me (in a newspaper)." Shivpal took a few steps towards Akhilesh and shouted: “The chief minister is lying. We didn’t ask anybody to write an article against you." And then chaos engulfed the auditorium.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.