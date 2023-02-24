Home » News » Politics » CM Eknath Shinde’s Son Shrikant Dubs Sanjay Raut’s ‘Death Threat’ Allegations Baseless

Sanjay Raut had alleged two days ago that Shrikant Shinde, who represents Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, had given a `supari' (contract) to a Thane-based criminal to attack him.

PTI

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 08:58 IST

Thane, India

Shrikant Shinde said Raut suffers from schizophrenia and his allegations were baseless. (File Photo: @DrSEShinde)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and MP Shrikant Shinde on Thursday denied Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s allegations about a conspiracy targeting him.

Raut had alleged two days ago that Shrikant Shinde, who represents Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, had given a `supari’ (contract) to a Thane-based criminal to attack him.

Talking to the media at Ambernath in the district, Shinde said Raut suffers from “schizophrenia" and his allegations were baseless.

He was much needed for the state as a “source of entertainment", Shinde added sarcastically.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 24, 2023, 08:58 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 08:58 IST
