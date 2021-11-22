CM Jagan Spreading 'Half-truths' on 3 Capitals, CRDA Acts, Says MLC Nara Lokesh

TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday flayed the YSRCP government for playing ‘mind games’ with the people by turning the State Assembly into a forum for spreading half-truths.

Lokesh strongly objected to how the Jagan Reddy regime passed the latest bills in the House, withdrawing the previous 3 Capitals and CRDA Repeal Acts. Once again, the Chief Minister misled the people by saying that the AP people gave a huge mandate for his capital trifurcation plan in 2019.

In a statement here, Nara Lokesh reminded the CM of his repeated statements at the time of elections that he constructed his house in Amaravati and that it would be the only capital for Andhra Pradesh. In fact, Jagan Reddy went to the 2019 election on the plank of developing Amaravati. But now, he was twisting facts and telling lies without a sense of commitment or responsibility.

Nara Lokesh said, “Even now, the Chief Minister was not leaving his adamant and arrogant stand on a contentious issue like Capital shifting. Indeed, it would be too much to wish for a change in the thinking of Jagan Reddy and his party leaders. It was very unfortunate that the CM was not able to spell out a clear stand on his future plan for the State Capital and the overall development of the people."

Refuting the allegations on ‘concentrated development’, Lokesh said the previous regime took all the care to ensure equal justice to each of the 13 districts. “All care was taken to develop Capital in such a manner that it would boost growth in all the regions on an equal footing. All necessary plans were made for the integrated development of Navyandhra," he said.

