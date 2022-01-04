CM Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari & Many More: Covid Moves in Political Circles Amid Poll Rallies Despite Omicron

With a number of assembly elections slated for this year, political rallies and functions are happening full throttle, even as various Indian states suffer a spurt in Covid-19 cases due to the emergence of the highly-transmissible Omicron.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been campaigning for his Aam Aadmi Party in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa, said he tested positive for the disease and had isolated. Later, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari announced the same, saying he was displaying ‘mild symptoms’ of the virus.

According to experts, the third wave of Covid-19 may have already started in India, spurred by Omicron. While the variant is dubbed less lethal in terms of its illness compared to Delta, which caused a devastating second wave in April and May last year, it is still considered to be one of the most infectious variants the world has yet seen.

Advertisement

Here’s a list of politicians who have tested Covid-positive in recent times:

>Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, adding that he has “mild symptoms" and was isolating at home.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener had campaigned in Uttarakhand on Monday after having visited Punjab and other poll-bound states like Goa.

During the devastating second wave of the pandemic in the country in April 2021, the Chief Minister along with his wife Sunita had tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s development comes as the daily Covid-19 cases in the national capital is on the rise, with the city reporting 4,099 fresh infections and a positivity rate resting at 6.89 per cent until Monday evening.

>Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a series of tweets, he said: “Could not attend the Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaigning yesterday as I was not feeling well from January 2 night. I have tested positive for Covid-19. Taking precautions, I had isolated myself yesterday only.

Advertisement

“Please take care of yourselves and your family."

>Mahendra Nath Pandey

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey was admitted at a hospital here on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Pandey, 65, who is a BJP MP from Chandauli constituency, had earlier also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I was unwell for the last two days due to which I underwent the COVID test and the report came positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to take care of themselves and get the necessary investigations done," he tweeted. The minister was admitted at the Yashoda hospital in Kaushambi.

Advertisement

>Babul Supriyo

TMC leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday announced him and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients. Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot. Hw can the EWS afford it?(sic)," the leader said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Supriyo further said it was his third time testing positive for the virus. “Not really worried abt the positive-ness but the sheer number of individuals who got contracted and no way to find out who gave it to whom. VERY FEW r wearing Masks," he said.

>Former Bihar CM Jitan Manjhi

Advertisement

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and 17 others, including family members and staffers, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, a party leader said.

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief spokesperson Danish Rizwan said that Manjhi and other family members are currently in home isolation in his native village Mahkar in Gaya district. Besides Manjhi, his wife Shanti Devi, daughter Pushpa Devi, daughter-in-law and MLA Deepa Manjhi and other family members, security guards, his personal assistant and other officials were infected.

“Manjhi and other family members were suffering from cough and cold for the last few days. When they underwent RT-PCR tests, their reports came positive," Rizwan said.

Advertisement

>Karnataka Edu Minister B C Nagesh

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The minister, who shared the information on social media, has requested all the people in contact with him to isolate and get tested. He has undergone a test after minor symptoms cropped up. He is quarantined and being treated.

The authorities are more concerned with this development as Nagesh has attended many programmes in Bengaluru and other places in the recent past.

Advertisement

>Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Says 10 Mins, 20 MLAs Tested Positive

As many as 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

“We cut short the Assembly session recently. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus. Everybody wants to be part of the celebrations of New Year, birthdays and other occasions. Keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed," said Pawar, as quoted by PTI.

>Maha Minister Yashomati Thakur

Advertisement

Yashomati Thakur, Maharashtra’s minister for women and child development and Amravati’s guardian minister, tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Thakur herself announced the news and urged anyone who had recently come into contact with her to get tested. Despite the fact that she is asymptomatic, the guardian minister is receiving medical treatment.

>Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde announced he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid. Have isolated myself at home. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Take care.!" he said.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI, IANS.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.