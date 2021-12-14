CM Kejriwal Promises Rs 1k to Women, Rs 5k to Jobless Youths Monthly if Voted to Power in Uttarakhand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to pay monthly allowances of Rs 1,000 to all adult women and Rs 5,000 to all unemployed youths in Uttarakhand, if the Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in the state in 2022. He reiterated his promise of giving jobs to youths and vowed to convert Kashipur, Ranikhet, Roorkee, Didihat, Yamunotri and Kotdwar into districts within one month of coming into power. All promises made by the AAP are guaranteed, Kejriwal said and asked the people of Uttarakhand not to vote for the party, if he does not keep them.

The AAP leader said women aged 18 and above will be given Rs 1,000 as monthly allowance and unemployed youths will be given an allowance of Rs 5,000 till they find jobs. Initially, Kejriwal did not say whether the unemployment allowance would be given monthly, but later a spokesperson clarified that the allowance would be given every month to jobless youths.

“Be it free power, free pilgrimage, jobs for the youth or a monthly allowance for women, I guarantee each of my promises. Throw us out of power, if we don’t fulfil them," Kejriwal said addressing a rally at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district. “They are not like the meaningless, hollow promises of other political parties made before every election, after which they don’t even show their faces. Kejriwal does what he says," the AAP national convenor said. Kejriwal has made similar promises in Punjab where he said that Rs 1,000 will be transferred every month into accounts of all woman in the state if the AAP is voted to power in the Assembly polls early next year. He said the Delhi model of development, which has seen establishment of good government schools and hospitals there, will be followed in Uttarakhand. “We have given jobs to 10 lakh people in Delhi. Why can’t we give it to you," he asked.

Taking a jibe at his political rivals for going to court complaining that he is guaranteeing freebies, Kejriwal said if corrupt parties can devour public money, why can’t he offer freebies to the common man. “Political leaders get 4,000 units of electricity for free. Then why shouldn’t you be given 300 units of power for free," he asked.

The AAP convener said he doesn’t know politics and all he knows is how to work. He said that AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal also doesn’t know politics like him and asked the people to give him five years’ time to deliver. “You gave 10 years each to the BJP and the Congress. They ruined the state, looted it and deposited the money in Swiss banks. Give us five years to serve you and if we fail to perform, throw us out," he said.

