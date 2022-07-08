‘CM Naveen Is My Brother, Gave Support Without Asking’: Prez Candidate Droupadi Murmu in Odisha

In Odisha to seek support, National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu met Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik and all MLAs, MPs of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

While Pattnaik welcomed Murmu in the Assembly. Murmu addressed him as her brother, recalling how she had tied rakhi to him in 2000.

“He is Jagannath and I am his Subhadra. My brother has given the gift of support even before I sought it. He also spoke to me over the telephone while he was abroad. I am a village girl and I was a minister. I had done a lot of work," she said.

Murmu and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had lunch at Naveen Niwas, where BJD MP Pinaki Mishra accompanied them. On the menu were Odia delicacies namely baigan bhaja, alu bharta and badi chura, among others.

BJD MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu said: “Across party lines, the CM urged all to extend unanimous support to Murmu. It is a matter of pride for Odisha."

GRAND WELCOME

Murmu arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday. She was given a grand welcome with traditional dance and song performances. Along with the workers, even the leaders were seen dancing.

Murmu met BJP MP and MLAs, including state president Samir Dash, Parliamentarian Sangeeta Sighdeo, Suresh Puari, Pratap Sarangi, Basanta Panda, at the guesthouse.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said: “We are working together to get Murmu elected as the President."

