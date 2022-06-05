CM Naveen Patnaik’s New Team: 13 Cabinet Ministers, 8 Ministers of State Take Oath

The new council of ministers of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take oath of office on Monday. The council is likely to comprise 13 cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state (independent charge).

According to sources, Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Pramila Mallick, Usha Devi, Prafulla Kumar Mallick, Pratap Keshari Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Pradip Kumar Amat, Naba Kisore Das, Ashok Chandra Panda, Tukuni Sahu and Rajendra Dholakia have been informed over the phone from the CMO to remain present at the Convention Hall of the Lok Seba Bhawan to take the oath of office as Cabinet Ministers.

Similarly, Samir Ranjan Dash, Ashwini Kumar Patra, Pritiranjan Ghadei, Srikanta Sahu, Tusharkanti Behera, Rohit Pujari, Rita Sahu and Basanti Hembram have received phone calls to remain present at the Convention Hall of Lok Seba Bhawan to take the oath of office as Minister of State (Independent Charge), the sources added.

Advertisement

Women in Naveen Team: Five Women inducts in Naveen’s Ministry. Jajpur’s Pramila Mallick, who was chief whip of BJD, to take the oath of office as cabinet ministers. Usha Devi from Ganjam district to take oath as cabinet minister. Tukuni Sahu from Bolangir district who was Women and Child Welfare Minister again to take as cabinet minister. For the First time Basanti Hembram from Mayurbhanj district and Rita sahu from Bargarh district will be inducted in ministry.

New Faces: Rajendra Dholakia from Nuapada, Ashwini Kumar Patra from Baleswar, Pritiranjan Ghadei from Jajpur, Srikanta Sahu from Ganjam, Rohit Pujari from Sambalpur to be inducted in Ministry.

Old Face: Jagannath Saraka from Rayagada, Niranjan Pujari from Subarnapur, Ranendra Pratap Swain from Cuttack, Prafulla Kumar Mallick from Dhenkanal, Pratap Keshari Deb from Kendrapada, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak from Kendrapada, Pradip Kumar Amat from Boudh, Naba Kisore Das from Jhrasuguda, Ashok Chandra Panda from Khorda to be inducted in Naveen’s new team.

According to sources, Former Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior BJD leader and MLA from Bhanjanagar Bikram Keshari Arukha is likely to be appointed as the new Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Advertisement

Similarly, people in the know of things have revealed that BJD MLA from Jagatsinghpur Prasanta Muduli is likely to be appointed as the Chief Whip and BJD MLA from Patnagarh Saroj Meher is likely to be appointed as the Deputy Chief Whip.

Advertisement

List of probable new ministers in the new cabinet.

Probable Cabinet Ministers:

Jagannath Saraka

Niranjan Pujari

Ranendra Pratap Swain

Pramila Mallick

Usha Devi

Prafulla Kumar Mallik

Pratap Keshari Deb

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak

Pradip Kumar Amat

Naba Kishore Das

Ashok Chandra Panda

Tukuni Sahu

Rajendra Dholakia

Probable Ministers of State (Independence charge)

Samir Ranjan Dash

Aswini Kumar Patra

Pritiranjan Ghadai

Srikanta Sahu

Tusharkanti Behera

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.