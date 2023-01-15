CM Nitish Kumar ‘Yadav’…: Tej Pratap’s Slip of Tongue, Then in Defence Says ‘All Are Descendants of Lord Krishna’

Bihar Environment Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday suffixed “Yadav" to the name of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, sensing a slip of tongue, the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son defended his remark, saying all are descendants of Lord Krishna.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who has called himself Lord Krishna and referred his brother and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav as “Arjun" in the past, was addressing a public meeting at Kargahar village in Rohtas district on Saturday. “Nitish Kumar ‘Yadav’ has talked about maximum recruitment in all the departments," he said.

“We all are one. All are descendants of Lord Shri Krishna. Yadav-Madhav-Raghu-Yadu all are the descendants of Lord Ram and Krishna. History tells us that we all are one. This is the reason why ‘Yadav’ gets suffixed to Nitish Kumar’s name," the state environment minister was quoted as saying by ANI after the slip of tongue.

Before Tej Pratap, RJD leader Bhai Virendra on Friday mentioned Bihar CM’s name as Nitish Kumar ‘Yadav’ during a programme.

Meanwhile, it seems like all is not well in the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha has claimed that “delay" by the RJD in taking action against minister Chandra Shekhar and MLA Sudhaker Singh might give credence to speculations that Lalu Prasad’s party had struck a compromise with the BJP, PTI reported.

Kushwaha’s remarks came when asked about relentless, and often personal, attacks on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Chandra Shekhar’s uncharitable remarks about “Ramcharitmanas" which triggered a controversy.

“Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has himself said that Sudhaker Singh’s behaviour was tantamount to helping the BJP. Chandra Shekhar, the education minister, has caused the political discourse to centre around ‘Ramcharitmanas’ and it is a no brainer that BJP will gain the most if the controversy lingers on," the JD(U) leader said.

