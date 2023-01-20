CM Pushkar Dhami to Lay Vision for Development of Uttarakhand at News18’s Rising Uttarakhand Summit Today

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will share his vision for Uttarakhand at the Rising Uttarakhand Leadership Summit being organised by News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand in Dehradun on January 20. The event will be live on News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand from 3:00 pm onwards.

Rising Uttarakhand is a part of the Regional Leadership Summit series pioneered by India’s largest news network, News18 Network.

The day-long event will also see top industry leaders, sportspersons, artists and well-known personalities from the entertainment world engage in a constructive dialogue on the strategic roadmap for the development of ‘Dev Bhumi’ (Uttarakhand).

Dignitaries At The Event

Advertisement

Among the distinguished speakers, there will be Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand Sports Minister, Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, senior Congress leader Yashpal Arya, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Chairman of Patanjali Ayurveda, Acharya Balkrishna, Uttarakhand Finance Minister (Former Assembly Speaker), Prem Chand Agarwal, Advisor to CM, Dr. Durgesh Pant, DG State Council for Science & Technology, Dr. Anil Joshi, Union Minister of State for Defence, Rekha Arya, and Former Chief Minister, Harish Rawat.

Singer and Director, B K Samant, SIDCUL Manufacturers’ Association of Uttarakhand (SMAU) Chairman, Harindra Garg, Pharma industrialist, Dr. Mohinder Ahuja, and CII Uttarakhand Chapter Chairman, Sonia Garg will also grace the gathering.

Panel discussions will be moderated by senior journalists from the News18 Network. Tune-in for this exclusive show only on News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand.

Read all the Latest Politics News here