Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said all states should enact a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) like Uttarakhand is going to.

Addressing an event in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said that a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of retired justice Ranjan Prakash Desai to implement a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, after interacting with all stakeholders and the public.

He said a Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in the state soon.

“We expected all states to implement such a law in their own right," Dhami added.

He further said he has got the support of the people of the state to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

