CM Thackeray’s Visit To Vidhan Bhavan Before Winter Assembly Session Gets Tongues Wagging

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be attending the winter assembly session to be held in Mumbai from December 22. This is despite he has recently undergone spine surgery and is being advised to take a rest to ensure a proper recovery. The CM has been advised by his doctors to not take a flight journey as he’s recovering. But since the CM is keen on attending the winter session, which as per the convention is held in Nagpur, the Cabinet decided to shift the venue of the winter session from Nagpur to Mumbai, keeping his health in mind.
The winter session will go on till December 28. Sources close to the government imply that CM paid a quiet visit to Vidhan Bhavan and walked his way inside on Friday. The fact that CM Thackeray’s hush-hush visit to Vidhan Bhavan comes days before the commencement of the winter session, the opposition is using CM’s secret visit to speculate and allege.
>Also Read: Akhilesh Compares Lakhimpur Violence with Jallianwala Bagh, Says BJP Will Be Swept Away in Elections
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.