'CM Yogi Listens to All Our Calls Every Evening': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP After IT Raids on Aides

A day after the Income Tax Department conducted raids on Samajwadi Party leaders across Uttar Pradesh, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Sunday alleged that his and SP leaders’ phones are being tapped by the incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow at Samajwadi Party headquarters, the former CM said, “All the calls of the Samajwadi Party are being heard every day, also all the landlines of the party office are being tapped. My phone along with phones of other SP leaders are being tapped and I have come to know that CM is himself listening to our calls every evening."

Attacking the UP CM, Yadav said the raids are a sign that the BJP is going to lose the upcoming elections. The SP chief dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of ‘UP+Yogi’ as useful yesterday, terming him as “Anupyogi" (useless).

Earlier on Saturday, the IT raids were conducted at the residence and offices of Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow, Rajeev Rai in Mau, Manoj Rai in Agra and some other people closely associated with the SP and party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav attacked the BJP over the raids and said that the party was misusing agencies on the lines of Congress. During a press conference in Raebareli on Saturday, he said, “IT has already arrived, soon ED and CBI will also come to UP. But this is not going to stop the march of Samajwadi Party. Rajeev Rai is our leader, why are the raids being done now and not earlier? Now the IT department will contest polls."

“From journalists to farmers to Azam Khan, everyone who has raised a voice against atrocities will be targeted. BJP is now following the way shown by Congress by misusing central agencies," said Akhilesh. He added that such raids show the frustration of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

