CM Yogi to Dedicate Projects Worth Rs 143 Cr to Azamgarh Today, to Later Visit Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Azamgarh and Varanasi districts on Thursday to kickstart, and inaugurate a number of developmental projects.

In Azamgarh, the chief minister will be dedicating developmental projects worth more than Rs 143 crore to the district, including inauguration of 31 projects and the foundation stone laying of 19 programmes. The leader will stay in Azamgarh for about three-and-a-half hours, during which he will also hold a divisional review meeting.

Ahead of the CM’s visit to Azamgarh, tight security arrangements have been made. The Azamgarh SP Anurag Arya has said that apart from the district police, 300 sub-inspectors, 1,500 constables and head constables have been called from outside.

The Chief Minister will also review the divisional development works at the Collectorate in Azamgarh. Adityanath is coming to the district for the first time after the victory of the BJP in the Azamgarh parliamentary bypolls.

As per information, CM Yogi would have reached Azamgarh Police Line by helicopter from Gorakhpur at 11 AM on Thursday. According to the protocol, along with addressing the public meeting at ITI Ground, the Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 50 schemes worth 143 crores.

He will also interact with music artists in Hariharpur village and conduct a divisional review in the Collectorate. CM Yogi is expected to leave for Varanasi by helicopter at around 4 pm. The CM will reach Varanasi on Thursday and will be there for two days.

In the evening, after holding a divisional review meeting at the Circuit House in Varanasi, Adityanath will visit and pay his respects at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Kalbhairav Temple. On Thursday, CM Yogi will rest for the night in Varanasi itself. On Friday morning, after meeting party officials and distinguished people, he will leave for Lucknow.

