CMs of 12 BJP Ruled States to Visit Ayodhya, Pray to Lord Ram on Dec 15

After a grand inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi today, the focus is likely to shift to Ayodhya on 15 December. As many as Chief Ministers of 12 BJP ruled states along with deputy CMs of three states are expected to visit Ayodhya on 15 December along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The CM’s of BJP ruled states that are expected to visit Ayodhya and pray to Lord Ram include Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Gujarat, Haryana, and Goa. The two Deputy CMs of Bihar and the Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh are also expected to visit Ayodhya. Apart from these some more CMs who may visit the temple town of Ayodhya on 15 December include those of Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Karnataka, and Puducherry.

All of them will stay overnight in Ayodhya and will perform darshan in Ayodhya on December 15 in other temples including Ram Lalla. For the stay of all, the district administration is making arrangements in the hotels located on the highway. City Magistrate Satyendra Pratap Singh has said that so far the protocol for the arrival of 12 Chief Ministers and 3 Deputy Chief Ministers has been received.

This will probably be the first time that there will be a gathering of so many Chief Ministers together in Ayodhya. The CMs and Deputy CMs will be hosted by Rishikesh Upadhyay, Mayor of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Maurya will also be present on this occasion. In fact, on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of Vishwanath Corridor today, the Chief Ministers of all the BJP-ruled states are in Varanasi, in such a situation, all the Chief Ministers will reach Ayodhya and see the construction of Ram temple and will also worship Ram Lalla. For this, the district administration has started preparations on a large scale.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. PM Modi first offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and took a dip in the Ganges River. From there he went to Kashi Vishwanath temple to perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva with holy Ganges water and took part in a prayer ceremony. On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President JP Nadda, and saints from across the country were also present.

