After successful editions in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, CNN-News18 Town Hall comes to the Silicon Valley of the country, Bengaluru with a platform which is bigger and better.

The Bengaluru Town Hall will be held on February 7, 2023, 4 pm onwards and will bring together prominent political figures, industry leaders, and cultural icons to discuss key issues that will shape the upcoming elections in Karnataka. The conversations would be centred around the theme “Will Karnataka Vote for Continuity or Change?"

The Town Hall will feature Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who will share his views on the theme, followed by a discussion with DK Shivakumar, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Padma Shri Awardee and former Director of Infosys, Mohandas Pai will share his views on the topic “How to make elected Netas prioritize Bangalore’s infrastructure?". The event will also be joined by Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe.com who will put forward his views on the theme of “Is Bangalore losing sheen as Start-up capital?"

The evening will further witness a discussion with Actor Chetan Ahimsa followed by a discussion with Historian Vikram Sampath on “From Savarkar to Tipu, Karnataka election narrative to be dominated by historic figures?". The last session of the evening will be with Kiccha Sudeepa, Actor & Director, on the theme of “Is South Indian cinema better than Bollywood?"

Speaking about the upcoming event, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18 said, “CNN-News18 Town Hall is a dynamic platform where thought leaders engage in informed conversations and provide their nuanced opinions on themes that are relevant to the local people in that state. We are honoured to bring together these prominent figures to share their perspectives and insights on the future of Karnataka. CNN-News18 always strives to provide a stellar repertoire of content across all formats."

“Having received a tremendous positive response to the previous events held in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, we are now ready to host this marquee event with distinguished personalities in Bengaluru. As the No. 1 English News Channel in India, CNN-News18 is able to put a spotlight on local issues through its Town Halls," said Smriti Mehra, CEO - Business Cluster, Network18.

“We also thank our partners for their trust in CNN-News18 and associating with this property."

CNN-News18 Bengaluru Town Hall has Canara Bank as the Presenting Partner, Acko as the Co-Presenting Partner, and Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Capital as Associate Partners.

