Coal Mining Case: Big Relief for Hemant Soren as SC Rejects Plea for CBI & ED Probe

Big relieve for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the Coal Mining case as the Supreme Court rejected plea calling for CBI and ED probe against the Chief Minister on Monday.

The top court said that the plea filed in the High Court seeking CBI and ED probe against the Jharkhand Chief Minister in coal mining case not maintainable. Hemant Soren was also allowed by the Supreme Court to challenge other cases against him for illegal mining.

Hemant Soren has been accused of running illegal mining operations in the state through his close aides. Soren has maintained that he did nothing wrong.

Soren who has been summoned by the ED on Thursday in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, asked the agency to come and arrest him if he has committed a crime.

“I’ve been summoned by ED today when I already have a program in Chhattisgarh today. If I’ve committed a crime that big, come and arrest me. Why the questioning? … Security near the ED office has increased. Why, are you scared of Jharkhandis?" the CM had said.

The Enforcement Directorate has maintained that they have identified proceeds of over Rs 1,000 crore in crimes related to illegal mining in Jharkhand and has requested Soren’s questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Till now, the central agency has arrested Soren’s political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others, a local muscleman Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash in this case.

ED’s probe began on July 8 this year, when it raided 19 locations including Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa.

In a chargesheet filed by ED, it said it recovered a sealed envelope containing a passbook and two cheque books containing two signed cheques associated with the bank account in the name of Hemant Soren held with Bank of India, Sahibganj.

ED also seized “one yellow color file marked as April 2019 to June 2022 having all bank details of Hemant Soren" and his family members, the agency had said in the charge sheet.

Till now, in the illegal mining and extortion case, 47 search operations have been conducted and cash worth Rs 5.34 crore has been recovered and bank balances of Rs 13.32 crore have been frozen.

