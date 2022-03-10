Colonelganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Colonelganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ajay (BJP), Triloki Nath Tiwari (INC), Yogesh Pratap Singh Alias Yogesh Bhaiya (SP), Ranjeet (BSP), Ram Kripal (JAP), Vishal Singh (AAP), Arun Kumar Singh (IND), Ashok Singh (IND), Om Prakash (IND), Nand Kumar Alias Magan Kumar Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.52%, which is 0.56% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ajay Pratap Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Colonelganj results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.298 Colonelganj (Colonel Gunj) (कर्नलगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Colonelganj is part of Kaiserganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,18,786 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,72,954 were male and 1,45,824 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Colonelganj in 2019 was: 843 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,99,513 eligible electors, of which 1,71,496 were male,1,43,356 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,82,991 eligible electors, of which 1,55,388 were male, 1,27,603 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Colonelganj in 2017 was 221. In 2012, there were 173 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ajay Pratap Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Yogesh Pratap Singh of SP by a margin of 28,405 which was 15.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.41% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Yogesh Pratap Singh ‘Yogesh Bhaiya’ of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ajay Pratap Singh Alias Lalla Bhaiya of BSP by a margin of 11,721 votes which was 7.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 43.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 298 Colonelganj Assembly segment of the 57. Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency. Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya of BJP won the Kaiserganj Parliament seat defeating Vinod Kumar Alias Pandit Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kaiserganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.52%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.96%, while it was 55.18% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Colonelganj went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.298 Colonelganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 324. In 2012, there were 292 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.298 Colonelganj comprises of the following areas of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Colonelganj, 2 Paraspur, 3 Mangura and Colonelganj Municipal Board of 4 Colonelganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Colonelganj constituency, which are: Katra Bazar, Kaiserganj, Ram Nagar, Dariyabad, Tarabganj, Gonda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Colonelganj is approximately 608 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Colonelganj is: 27°01’31.4"N 81°43’46.9"E.

