Come December, PM Modi to Unveil Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Gorakhpur Fertiliser Factory on 2 Trips to UP

On a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13 and 14. Before that, he is also expected to visit Gorakhpur on December 7 to inaugurate AIIMS, nine hi-tech ICMR laboratories at BRD Medical College as well as a fertiliser plant.

On December 13, Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating his dream project Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham following which every house in Varanasi will receive prasad from the temple and a book on the project. Also, a programme, ‘Bhavya Kashi Divya Kashi’, will be organised on both days of his visit.

Significantly, during the 2017 election, PM Modi had stayed in Varanasi for three days and attended different programmes. This time, too, he will be taking part in more than a dozen events during his visit.

He will attend a dialogue programme with all chief ministers in BJP-ruled states, as well as with over 200 mayors. The PM is also likely to address a public meeting during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He may also visit Sewapuri, the country’s first model block. Along with this, PM Modi is expected to interact with farmers on “zero budget" farming and inspect a newly constructed biogas plant in Shahanshahpur.

Before his Kashi visit, however, PM Modi will be visiting Gorakhpur where he will inaugurate AIIMS Gorakhpur, nine hi-tech labs by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at BRD Medical College, and a fertiliser factory.

The fertiliser factory, built by Hindustan Fertilizers and Chemical Ltd, will produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of neem-coated urea annually. Large-scale production of fertilisers could help reduce the import of fertiliser. The factory of Fertilizer Corporation of India, established in 1968 at Gorakhpur, was closed after an accident in 1990. After that, the previous governments did not start the factory again.

After becoming an MP from Gorakhpur in 1998, chief minister Yogi Adityanath pushed for starting the fertiliser factory or a new plant during parliament sessions. After becoming prime minister in 2014, Modi showed seriousness towards Adityanath’s demands and, on July 22, 2016, laid the foundation stone of a new factory.

After Adityanath became the CM in March 2017, the construction work of the new fertiliser factory started. Under this joint venture, about Rs 8,000 crore have been spent in the construction of the factory. A special rubber dam has also been built in the factory premises at the cost of Rs 30 crore. The production capacity of this fertiliser factory is 3,850 MT per day and 12.7 lakh MT of fertiliser production per year.

The factory will ensure large-scale supply of neem-coated urea in eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as in adjoining states and even in Nepal. The factory management will be starting a trial production on November 30 before the launch by the PM.

