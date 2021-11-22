Coming Sunday to be Power-packed, PM Modi to Attend All-Party Meet Ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

The coming Sunday is expected to be power-packed with the Winter Session of Parliament scheduled on November 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the all-party meeting, one of several rounds of meetings lined up for November 28. The winter session comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Modi announcing the repeal of the three farm laws on November 19.

The all-party meeting, called by parliament affairs minister, will be held at 11 am. This will be followed by a meeting of the BJP parliamentary executive committee and a meeting of NDA floor leaders in the afternoon. The prime minister will attend both these meetings as well.

For the Rajya Sabha, a meeting of leaders will take place around 5.30 pm at the residence of Rajya Sabha chairman and vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu. The Lok Sabha floor leaders meeting will be conducted by the speaker, and is likely to take place on November 27.

These are customary meetings held before the beginning of any parliament session. During these meetings, opposition parties express what issues they would like to discuss during the session. On behalf of the government, the PM assures them that all such issues will be discussed and debated. However, time allocated to each issue is finalised in the business advisory committee meetings of both the Houses.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was rather stormy, when the opposition disrupted the House demanding a discussion on Pegasus and the government managed to pass multiple bills without any discussion with three to four minutes allotted to each.

