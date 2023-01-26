Home » News » Politics » Committed to Fulfilling Dreams of People Who Made Sacrifices for Jharkhand's Creation: Soren

Committed to Fulfilling Dreams of People Who Made Sacrifices for Jharkhand's Creation: Soren

Unfurling the Tricolour at Dumka Police Line, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, Soren said his government has received more than 55 lakh applications under its ambitious 'Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar' outreach scheme.

PTI

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 15:27 IST

Dumka, India

Soren said that the UPA government in the state is determined to provide quality education to students.(File photo: ANI)
Soren said that the UPA government in the state is determined to provide quality education to students.(File photo: ANI)

Listing the welfare measures he has initiated for Jharkhand thus far, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said he is committed to “realising the dreams of leaders and common people who had fought for the creation of a separate state".

He described the adoption of 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy by his government, for defining locals, as a major step taken to protect the interests of the state’s indigenous population.

“Let us take a pledge to build a state, which is in line with the dreams and hopes of those who made sacrifices for the creation of Jharkhand," Soren said.

He noted that the poor and the needy in the state have been benefitting from schemes such as Green Ration Card, Birsa Harit Gram Yojana, Sarvajan Pension Yojana and Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme.

“Under the chief minister’s drought relief scheme, Rs 3,500 is being transferred to the farmers who have failed to sow seeds this year or incurred more than 33 per cent crop damage," the CM stated.

He said that the UPA government in the state is determined to provide quality education to students.

Several programmes have been launched in the state to aid the education of children, besides provisions for free coaching have been made for them.

Emphasising that a ‘healthy society can only be built by a healthy person", he pointed out that the grants provided under ‘Chief Minister’s Critical Illness Treatment Scheme’ has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

Under MNREGA, a total of 4.5 crore man-days have been created so far.

“Apart from public investments, our government will ensure the participation of the private sector for the all-round development of the state. The state government is attracting investors from India and abroad through Jharkhand Industrial Promotion Policy, Jharkhand Electric Vehicle Policy and Jharkhand Tourism Policy among others," he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 26, 2023, 15:27 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 15:27 IST
