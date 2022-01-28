Communists and the Republic: From 'Ye Azadi Jhooti Hai' Slogan in 1950 to Buddhadeb's Padma Bhushan Refusal

“Ye azadi jhooti hai". This was the much controversial Communist line before Republic Day celebrations in 1950, BT Ranadive being its main proponent. The slogan was first raised during the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) 1948 Congress where Ranadive called for “armed struggle" against the government.

In an article for Caravan magazine, historian Ramchandra Guha said Ranadive led a “radical faction of the CPI", which pushed aside then-general secretary PC Joshi and “asked that the party declare an all-out war against the Government of India".

A month after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948, the CPI leadership adopted the revolutionary line and Joshi was replaced as general secretary by Ranadive. Strikes and protests were ordered and the people of Bengal were urged to rise and “set fire to the whole of Bengal" and “destroy the murderous Congress government", Guha wrote.

It is widely believed that Ranadive’s line and its retraction were directed by Moscow. In 1951, the party discarded the slogan and entered electoral politics, following which the first Communist government came up in Kerala.

The Communists have long held the view that nationalism should not be celebrated. Which is why, the CPI(M) hoisting the Tricolour in all its offices last year made news.

And this year, CPM veteran Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee turning down the Padma Bhushan on the eve of Republic Day has made even bigger news. The former West Bengal chief minister’s refusal of the honour bestowed by the President of India has upset many, but is in line with the Communist’s fraught ties with national symbols and occasions.

Speaking to News18.com, political commentator and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta said: “In 1992, EMS Namboodiripad also refused (a Padma award), and now Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has refused. It seems they will not accept any state honours. This questions their allegiance to the Constitution as this is given by the President of India. This is tantamount to an insult to his office."

“It is a fact that they take Lenin Peace Prize but have a problem with the Indian Republic. ‘Ye azadi jhooti hai’ was their line. This is a very politically narrow-minded approach," he added.

Senior journalist Subhasish Moitra, however, cautioned against drawing a parallel between then and now.

“During independence, Communists used to believe that India has got political independence and sovereignty, but not economic independence. ‘Ye azadi jhooti hai’ was a childish act too as they were okay with the foreign policy since Nehru had good relations with Russia. Now, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s refusal cannot be equated with that. Even Right-wing leaders have refused Padma awards," Moitra said.

The contradiction between Communists not recognising State traditions while participating in electoral politics has been a point of debate for decades.

“‘Ye azadi jhooti hai’ was used in the wrong time. We have accepted this theory, but we still believe in ‘Ye azadi jhooti hai’ because there is no economic independence. The way we follow the Constitution, no other party does. Where is it written that such awards cannot be refused? Look at the politics and the intention of the government," said CPM Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya.

So will future Communist leaders also accept that refusing Padma awards, like the 1950 slogan, was a mistake?

