‘Completely Unwarranted’: Mamata Banerjee on TMC Minister’s Derogatory Remarks on Prez Murmu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned the remarks made by Trinamool Congress leader and Bengal Minister Akhil Giri on President Droupadi Murmu, calling them “completely unwarranted". “You are right. Such a comment about our President is completely unwarranted. We condemn it. We don’t support what Akhil has said."

In a 17-second video clip, the TMC leader was heard commenting on the “looks of the President" on Saturday (November 12). “They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?" Giri, the minister of state for Correctional Homes, was heard saying at a rally in a village in Nandigram late on Friday evening.

Commenting on the matter, Banerjee said, “We belive beauty has nothing to do with complexion. I adore her very much. Akhil has done a wrong thing. Our party has warned him. This is not our party culture and we will take strong action if this gets repeated in future."

Earlier, several BJP leaders came forward to condemn Giri’s remarks. BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra had said that they have deeply hurt the people of Odisha. “Giri’s comments have insulted the entire women society. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should sack Akhil Giri immediately," he said.

On Saturday, Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan had sought National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma’s intervention in ensuring the arrest of state minister Akhil Giri over his derogatory comments made about President Murmu’s looks.

