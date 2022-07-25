Cong MP Manickam Says '100 Things Not Allowed in Parl’ After Being Suspended for Rest of Monsoon Session

Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre on Monday, alleging that he was suspended from the parliament proceedings for ‘raising the voice of the people in the lower house’.

“We will continue to fight for the people of the country. A hundred things are not allowed in Parliament, only cheering Modi ji…is allowed," Tagore was quoted as saying by ANI.

This comes after Manikam along with 3 other Congress MPs namely TN Prathapan, Jothimani, and Ramya Haridas were suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

The sixth day of the monsoon session which already had a delayed start owing to the oath-taking ceremony of India’s 15th and first tribal woman President Droupadi Murmu witnessed many further disruptions with opposition MPs sloganeering and showing placards, demanding a discussion on inflation, GST rate hike and LPG price increase.

Advertisement

The action was taken after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s repeated warnings in the afternoon, asking the protesting MPs to continue their agitation after 3 pm and outside the House.

A report by Hindutan Times claims that the Lok Sabha speaker had a meeting with all parties wherein the opposition MPs promised not to flash placards and create ruckus. Despite the assurance, when the rule was broken and the pandemonium continued, the speaker was compelled to suspend the four MPs.

Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi then moved a resolution to suspend the four MPs for the rest of the session. Joshi said that these MPs had shown “utter disregard" for the authority of the Chair and a “serious note of their misconduct" had been taken by the House.

The suspension was however not taken well by the opposition who described it as a “blot on democracy". Speaking with reporters along with the four suspended MPs, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, “The government is trying to intimidate us by suspending our MPs. What was their fault? They were trying to raise the issues which matter to people." The Congress party will not be cowed down like this, he asserted. “The MPs were holding placards raising the issues of rising in prices of gas cylinders, and imposition of GST on items such as flour and buttermilk. We moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on these issues, but no discussion was held," he said.

Advertisement

The Congress has been demanding a discussion on price rise, giving notices for an adjournment motion but the government has shown “complete arrogance", the Congress’ chief whip in Lok Sabha said. “Today, when a tribal woman has taken oath as President, a Dalit woman has been suspended from Lok Sabha," he said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here