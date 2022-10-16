Rahul Gandhi Voting in Congress Presidential Poll Tomorrow? Party Answers

Election for the Congress party presidential post is set to take place on Monday, October 17, where senior leaders Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge will face-off for the top job.

Meanwhile, the party’s Communications General Secretary In-charge Jairam Ramesh has confirmed that Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Karnataka as part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, will be voting from a campsite in Ballari along with 40 other delegates who are part of the Yatra.

“There’ve been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates," he said on Twitter.

Ramesh had earlier said the central election authority has decided to set up a polling booth at the camp site in Ballari where all delegates will cast their ballot, as per PTI.

The day will be a rest day for the Bharat Jodo Yatra to enable those taking part in it to cast their vote in the election.

The election result will be declared on October 19.

