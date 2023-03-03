‘Congress-China Bhai Bhai’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi On ‘Chinese Value Societal Harmony’ Comment at Cambridge

The Chinese value harmony in society, as much as the Americans value individual liberties, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at the Cambridge University. These comments are now facing attacks from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Rahul Gandhi being ‘soft’ on China at a time when India is engaged in a stand-off with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 2020.

In his presentation which described China as ‘an aspiring global superpower’ and ‘China: A Force of Nature’, Gandhi dwelled on the issue.

In the past, the BJP has criticized Gandhi for his meetings with the Chinese officials and the government recently canceled the FCRA license of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation for receiving money from the Chinese Embassy.

“The way the Americans value individual liberty, the Chinese value harmony. Individual liberty is not central to China’s idea, their idea is much more about society being in harmony because they have had massive tremors, they have a huge amounts of pain, a cultural revolution, civil war…what they don’t want is that things go out of control, to spiral out of control and disorder coming…which is legitimate, which is as legitimate for them as individual liberty is to US," Gandhi said at Cambridge University.

BJP’s ATTACK

These comments attracted the ire of the BJP, with the party spokesperson Amit Malviya saying “Rahul Gandhi, in a brazen manner, justifies China’s authoritarianism, says Chinese value societal harmony."

The BJP also put out a video saying ‘Congress-China Bhai Bhai’. Gandhi has said that China today dominates production and he had spoken to senior leaders of China too.

“I have read a lot about China, I have spoken to senior leaders and people who think about China. I have decent understanding," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said a conversation he had with a senior person from the Communist Party had shaped his understanding of China. “He explained to me that the Yellow River comes down from the Himalayas and it has unlimited power and energy. He said if Chinese civilization organizes it effectively, which it does on the coast mostly, it can harness the power of the Yellow River and then China rises. Sometimes what happens is that the Yellow River comes with all its energy but China is not able to harness it effectively and then disorder happens and creates havoc," Gandhi said.

China looks at energy and flow and processes and tries to shape them, Gandhi further added, saying some of their actions flow out of it.

