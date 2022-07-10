Home » News » Politics » Congress Constitutes Political Affairs Committee for Karnataka Ahead of 2023 Polls

Congress Constitutes Political Affairs Committee for Karnataka Ahead of 2023 Polls

IANS

Last Updated: July 10, 2022, 09:09 IST

New Delhi

Sonia Gandhi constituted a political affairs committee in Karnataka. (PTI/File Photo)
Sonia Gandhi constituted a political affairs committee in Karnataka. (PTI/File Photo)

Surjewala has been appointed as the convenor of the committee, which comprises 22 members

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) for the Karnataka Assembly polls due in 2023.

She also appointed five AICC Secretaries — D. Sridhar Babu, MLA; P.C. Vishnunadh, MLA; Roji M. John, MLA; Mayura S. Jayakumar and Abhishek Dutt — attached with General Secretary Incharge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, with immediate effect.

Surjewala has been appointed as the convenor of the PAC which comprises 22 members.

Other members of the committee included the state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and M. Veerappa Moily, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders B.K. Hariprasad, Dinesh Gundurao, Margret Alva, D.K. Suresh and party’s task force member Sunil Kanugolu.

The next assembly election is scheduled be held in April-May 2033.

