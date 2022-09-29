Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Digvijaya to Reach Party Office Today, Submit Nomination Papers Tomorrow; Gehlot's Chat With Sonia on 'Issues'

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 09:14 IST
New Delhi, India
Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday night left Kerala for Delhi and is likely to file his nomination for the election to the party president’s post on Thursday, sources said. AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also in the same flight from Kerala to Delhi. Read More
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday said he is not keen on becoming the party president and does not want to contest the election for that post as he wishes to focus on his home state, where Assembly elections are scheduled next year.
He also said that the elections for the Congress president’s post are being held as Rahul Gandhi refused to take up the party’s reins."I talked to Rahul Gandhi and urged him to contest so that all this (ongoing uproar) could be ended. I told him things are getting complicated. But he said he does not want to become (the party president)," Nath told reporters here on Wednesday in reply to a question.
Several names have cropped up for the party president’s post, including Kharge, A K Antony, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni and Pawan Kumar Bansal, though most of them ruled themselves out of the race.
The name of Gehlot for the top party post is, however, not completely ruled out yet, according to sources.
There is also a likelihood that fresh observers may be sent to Rajasthan and Shinde may be one of them.
The Congress has issued show-cause notices to three of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot loyalists-Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore-for their “grave indiscipline".
The action came after 82 MLAs participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal’s residence in Jaipur, laying down conditions to the party and did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to reach the party office today, after which he’ll take the nomination papers from Central Election Authority; all formalities completed.
Singh will submit his nomination papers on September 30 as the CEA chairman is currently out of Delhi.
Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi has issued a notice to three loyalists of the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for “grave indiscipline."
Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday denied any “drama" happening in Rajasthan and said that “everything will be clear in a day or two."
“Media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the INC president election. We are doing it in a very democratic manner, it will end in two days smoothly," he said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot played down the political crisis in the state for which, three of his loyalists have been issued show cause notice.
Talking to reporters, Gehlot said that these small things keep on happening, and the media should instead focus on issues burning in the nation like unemployment, inflation among others.
Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday batted for Priyanka Gandhi to take on the mantle of party presidency, saying that being the daughter-in-law of the Vadra family, she is no more a Gandhi family member as per Indian tradition and should take up the post.
In a tweet, the Congress MP from Barpeta said, “As Shri Rahul Gandhi is denying to become @INCIndia President again, I consider @priyankagandhi as best candidate." “Being daughter in law of Vadra family, she is no more member of Gandhi family as per Indian tradition," he said.
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday slammed Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for indiscipline and “disobeying" the observers sent by the party high command, which was “inappropriate".
He also wondered how a senior leader like Gehlot could not control the MLAs and such a situation surfaced. “The way some ministers and MLAs (in Rajasthan) crossed every limit of discipline was inappropriate.. It is not acceptable that they boycotted observers sent by the party high command and skipped the meeting (of Congress legislature party)," Singh Deo told reporters here.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday night left Kerala for Delhi and is likely to file his nomination for the election to the party president’s post on Thursday, sources said. AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also in the same flight from Kerala to Delhi. Singh and Venugopal were participating in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which was currently in Kerala. Singh will hold a meeting of his supporters at night and is likely to file his nomination papers on Thursday, the sources added. Nominations for the Congress president’s election can be filed till September 30. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the latest entrant in the fray for the party chief’s election, even as the fate of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting the party chief’s election is uncertain.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night amid speculation that he will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. The chief minister arrived around 10.30 pm on a special aircraft. Talking to reporters, Gehlot said internal issues that have cropped up within the party ahead of the Congress president’s election will be resolved soon. He said the party has internal discipline, which helped it “survive the decline in Lok Sabha numbers" and it continues to be a national party. “There is discipline in the party under Soniaji," he said. “The events being reported by the media are small issues which keep happening. The media may have its own perspective on these events," he added. Gehlot said fighting issues the country is facing is more important for them. “Matters of a family are part and parcel of internal politics. We will solve everything," he told reporters in Delhi. He said for them the Congress president is foremost and they all work under her discipline.
Nominations for the Congress president’s election can be filed till September 30. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the latest entrant in the fray for the party chief’s election, even as the fate of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting the party chief’s election is uncertain.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night amid speculation that he will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. The chief minister arrived around 10.30 pm on a special aircraft.
Talking to reporters, Gehlot said internal issues that have cropped up within the party ahead of the Congress president’s election will be resolved soon. He said the party has internal discipline, which helped it “survive the decline in Lok Sabha numbers” and it continues to be a national party. “There is discipline in the party under Soniaji,” he said.
“The events being reported by the media are small issues which keep happening. The media may have its own perspective on these events,” he added. Gehlot said fighting issues the country is facing is more important for them. “Matters of a family are part and parcel of internal politics. We will solve everything,” he told reporters in Delhi. He said for them the Congress president is foremost and they all work under her discipline.
“You will see that in the coming days, decisions will be taken on the crisis the country is facing. We are concerned about issues on which Rahul Gandhi is undertaking a yatra. Whether it is inflation or unemployment or the dictatorial tendencies overwhelming the nation,” Gehlot said. Gehlot is likely to meet the Congress president tomorrow and clear the air on whether he will contest the party president’s election. The chief minister had earlier boarded the special flight from Jaipur at 9.30 pm, according to sources. During the day, his plan changed thrice. Ahead of his visit, some ministers and MLAs turned up at the CM’s house in Jaipur to meet him.
After the meeting, Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas had told reporters that the chief minister will be leaving for Delhi to express feelings of 102 party MLAs. Apart from Khachariyawas, Speaker C P Joshi, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, minister Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi also met the chief minister.
Khachariyawas said it was a routine meeting and Gehlot’s interaction with the Speaker was no different. He said whether the CM will file nomination for the party president or not, this is a decision of the high command.
“The chief minister is not resigning as of today,” he said replying to a question. Gehlot’s visit comes a day after the Congress issued show-cause notices to three of his loyalists–Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore–for their “grave indiscipline”.
The action came after 82 MLAs participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal’s residence in Jaipur, laying down conditions to the party and did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot. With the Rajasthan episode posing a significant challenge before the party, the Congress president has initiated discussions with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis even as the fate of Gehlot who was considered frontrunner for the top party post remained uncertain.
Several names have cropped up for the party president’s post, including Kharge, A K Antony, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni and Pawan Kumar Bansal, though most of them ruled themselves out of the race. The name of Gehlot for the top party post is, however, not completely ruled out yet, according to sources. Among various senior leaders, Gandhi is learnt to have called Congress veterans A K Antony and Sushilkumar Shinde for consultations here.
There is also a likelihood that fresh observers may be sent to Rajasthan and Shinde may be one of them. Gandhi is considering resolving the matter after consultations with top party leaders. After the developments in Jaipur, sources said Gehlot reached out to Sonia Gandhi and is learnt to have explained his position, while his arch-rival Sachin Pilot rushed to Delhi ahead of any decision on Rajasthan.
Gehlot is learnt to have told Gandhi that he was not behind the parallel meet of MLAs and it was organised without his knowledge. The Rajasthan chief minister is also understood to have told Gandhi that he would abide by any decision taken by her and the party, the sources said.
Gehlot also held a closed-door meeting with party MLAs in Jaipur on Tuesday and is learnt to have apprised them of the latest developments. Gehlot was considered a favourite for the post of the Congress president and had the blessings of Sonia Gandhi. The latest developments have marred his prospects for the top party position, though he is yet not out of the race.
With PTI inputs
Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here