Congress Gets New Ammo for 2024 Battle – A Strategist, Task Force Groups. But Is there a Change Within?

The Congress is now getting battle-ready for 2024 — a political affairs committee and a task force group have been announced. Nothing unusual, but the members reflect the story and state of the Congress.

The committee and Chintan Shivir was set on the bedrock of a desperation within the Congress to win polls and also a failed relationship with Prashant Kishore.

In fact, even after the Shivir was over, the bitter parting between PK and the Congress was reflected in the former’s tweet: “It failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status quo and giving some time to the Congress leadership at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and Himachal."

Advertisement

PK’s words may have evoked anger within the Congress, but the party hopes that the task force will ensure a win in 2024.

First, the Congress has hired a political strategist.

It is Sunil Kanugolu, one time protégé of Prashant Kishore, but who has opened his independent shop of political strategy. He is handling the Karnataka Congress campaign as well. And his name figuring on the list means that much of PK’s ideas will be implemented through him.

To take a look at the members of the committee. The political affairs group has eight members, including Rahul Gandhi.

Six Rajya Sabha members or former ones like Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Digvijaya Singh. It is also an accommodation of G23 members like Azad and Anand Sharma. The task force group, too, is packed with either Rajya Sabha members or those who have not fought an election in a while like Mukul Wasnik, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Priyanka Vadra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Congress Has Not Just Lost its Chance With Prashant Kishor. It Has Declared its Own Loss in 2024

The youth, barring the Gandhis, seem to have been overlooked, although the group which will organise the Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 2 has young leaders like Jothimani, Sachin Pilot, Ravneet Singh Bittu among others.

The committees also reflect the present power dynamics in the Congress.

The return of Digvijaya Singh, increase in clout of Maken, Surjewala, Venugopal and Soni, and the need to accommodate a few G23 members.

Advertisement

As they say, the more things change the more they remain the same. At least in the Congress, it holds true.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.