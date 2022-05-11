Congress Govt in Rajasthan 'Anti-people', Has No Right to Continue: Nadda

Calling for a change in power in Rajasthan, BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday said the state needs a double-engine government. The current Congress government in Rajasthan is “anti-people" and it has no right to continue in power, Nadda claimed.

“An anti-people government is in power in the state which has nothing to do with the people and does not understand the issues of the people," he said at the inauguration ceremony of the BJP’s district office in Hanumangarh. Referring to incidents of atrocities on women and Dalits, the BJP leader said Rajasthan was known for culture, development and peace, but the current Ashok Gehlot government has hurt the state’s respect and dignity.

He claimed Rajasthan has the highest number of rape cases in the country but the chief minister was not concerned. Nadda called upon BJP workers to work hard to bring the party to power in the assembly elections next year. He also highlighted the achievements of the central government.

Apart from the district office of Hanumangarh, Nadda virtually inaugurated nine other district offices of the party.

