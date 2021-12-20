'Congress has No Zeal to Fight BJP', Goa MLA Aleixo Reginald Lourenco Says After Resigning

Hours after resigning from the Congress, Working President and sitting Goa Congress MLA, Aleixo Reginald Lourenco said that the grand old party has no zeal and enthusiasm to fight the BJP. Lourenco is expected to join the TMC tomorrow morning.

The Goa Congress, meanwhile, has been in shock since he was coaxed by Rahul Gandhi of the Congress to not leave the party a month ago and was also guaranteed a Congress ticket, when the names were announced in the first list two days ago.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18 after landing in Kolkata on Monday, Aleixo Reginald Lourenco said that the TMC can raise local Goan isuues and have done so in a short period of time.

“Trinamool Congress has a better stage and influence" he added. He also said the Congress and the TMC are both significant opposition parties in the country.

When asked if party infighting was to blame behind his resignation, he refused to comment.

Sources close to Lourenco said that he made up his mind after he was not given a free hand within the party and announced his decision of switching to the Trinamool Congress to his close supporters post-midnight at 1:30 am on Monday.

The resignation is seen as a huge setback to the Goa Congress as he was a young leader and had mass connect. According to a recent ADR report, the three-time MLA was rated as the top performing MLA in the Goa legislative assembly. He had tabled the maximum number of questions against the BJP government i.e. 1,202 questions.

